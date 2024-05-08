RSPB Hemel Hempstead Local Group: ‘Members’ Talks and AGM’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On this special occasion we have three very interesting and different talks by ‘Members’ of the Local Group, together with a short AGM.

The three talks are entitled:

‘The Flora & Fauna of the Box Moor Trust Estate’ (a photographic tour of four Trust sites), by Derek Griffin

Treecreeper with Food at its Nest Hole, Bury Wood

‘May 2012’ (an exotic trip to see the wonders of nature in South America), by Geoff Latham

‘Aston Clinton Ragpits’ (a visit to a local nature reserve), by Ann Farrer both the RSPB and

Doors will open at 7.15pm, the meeting will start at 7.45pm and finish at around 9.45pm.

The next outing is a car share trip on Saturday May 18 to the RSPB Lakenheath Fen and Weeting Heath National Nature Reserves. Both reserves are located near Brandon on the Suffolk / Norfolk border.

Details can be found on our website, or please contact Axel.

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether experienced or a novice to birding, RSPB members or not.

So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting https://group.rspb.org.uk/hemelhempstead/ or, by contacting Mary on 01442 264752.

For outing details contact Axel on 01442 257856.