RSPB Hemel Hempstead Local Group: ‘Members’ Talks and AGM’
On this special occasion we have three very interesting and different talks by ‘Members’ of the Local Group, together with a short AGM.
The three talks are entitled:
- ‘The Flora & Fauna of the Box Moor Trust Estate’ (a photographic tour of four Trust sites), by Derek Griffin
- ‘May 2012’ (an exotic trip to see the wonders of nature in South America), by Geoff Latham
- ‘Aston Clinton Ragpits’ (a visit to a local nature reserve), by Ann Farrer both the RSPB and
Doors will open at 7.15pm, the meeting will start at 7.45pm and finish at around 9.45pm.
The next outing is a car share trip on Saturday May 18 to the RSPB Lakenheath Fen and Weeting Heath National Nature Reserves. Both reserves are located near Brandon on the Suffolk / Norfolk border.
Details can be found on our website, or please contact Axel.
Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether experienced or a novice to birding, RSPB members or not.
So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting https://group.rspb.org.uk/hemelhempstead/ or, by contacting Mary on 01442 264752.
For outing details contact Axel on 01442 257856.
We look forward to welcoming you to our monthly meetings.