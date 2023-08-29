RSPB Hemel Hempstead Local Group – ‘Looking for the Goshawk’

On this occasion Conor will describe his attempts at photographing an elusive woodland bird – the Goshawk. As well as being an excellent speaker and photographer, Conor is an acclaimed author with a book entitled ‘Looking for the Goshawk’!

Doors will open at 7.15pm, the meeting will start at 7.45pm and finish at around 9.45pm.

The next outings will be a local trip to Stockers Lake on Thursday 7th September, and a car share trip to Pagham Harbour, West Sussex on Saturday 16th September. Details can be found on our website.

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether experienced or a novice to birding. So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting www.rspb.org.uk/groups/hemelhempstead or, by contacting Mary on 01442 264752.