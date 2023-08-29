News you can trust since 1858
RSPB Hemel Hempstead Local Group – ‘Looking for the Goshawk’

Please note that our next meeting is on Tuesday, September 5 and will be held in the Parish Room, St Paul’s Church, Chipperfield, postcode WD4 9BS.Our speaker will be Conor Jameson who makes a welcome return following his previous super talk.
By Ian ParkerContributor
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read

On this occasion Conor will describe his attempts at photographing an elusive woodland bird – the Goshawk. As well as being an excellent speaker and photographer, Conor is an acclaimed author with a book entitled ‘Looking for the Goshawk’!

Doors will open at 7.15pm, the meeting will start at 7.45pm and finish at around 9.45pm.

The next outings will be a local trip to Stockers Lake on Thursday 7th September, and a car share trip to Pagham Harbour, West Sussex on Saturday 16th September. Details can be found on our website.

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether experienced or a novice to birding. So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting www.rspb.org.uk/groups/hemelhempstead or, by contacting Mary on 01442 264752.

For outing details contact Axel on 01442 257856.

