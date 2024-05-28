RSPB Hemel Hempstead Local Group June: ‘RSPB’s Work in The Fens’
On this occasion, we will have a talk by Daniel Pullan and Bethany Kiamil entitled ‘RSPB’s Work in The Fens’.
Daniel and Bethany are both Conservation Officers with the RSPB.
Doors will open at 7.15pm, the meeting will start at 7.45pm and finish at around 9.45pm.
Our next outings are both car share trips on Saturday June 8 to Coalhouse Fort (Thurrock) and Thameside Nature Park, and on Tuesday June 18 to Farmoor and RSPB Otmoor (Oxford).
Details can be found on our website, or please contact Axel.
After a short summer break, our next meeting will be held on Tuesday September 3 in the Parish Room, St Paul’s Church, Chipperfield with a talk by Tim Hill entitled ‘Wetland Wildlife in Herts’.
Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether experienced or a novice to birding, RSPB members or not.
So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting https://group.rspb.org.uk/hemelhempstead/ or, by contacting Mary on 01442 264752. For outing details contact Axel on 01442 257856.
We look forward to welcoming you to our monthly meetings.