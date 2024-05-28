RSPB Hemel Hempstead Local Group June: ‘RSPB’s Work in The Fens’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Our next meeting is on Monday, June 3, and will be held in the Chipperfield Village Hall, Chipperfield, postcode WD4 9BS.

On this occasion, we will have a talk by Daniel Pullan and Bethany Kiamil entitled ‘RSPB’s Work in The Fens’.

Daniel and Bethany are both Conservation Officers with the RSPB.

Doors will open at 7.15pm, the meeting will start at 7.45pm and finish at around 9.45pm.

A Pair of Cranes

Our next outings are both car share trips on Saturday June 8 to Coalhouse Fort (Thurrock) and Thameside Nature Park, and on Tuesday June 18 to Farmoor and RSPB Otmoor (Oxford).

Details can be found on our website, or please contact Axel.

After a short summer break, our next meeting will be held on Tuesday September 3 in the Parish Room, St Paul’s Church, Chipperfield with a talk by Tim Hill entitled ‘Wetland Wildlife in Herts’.

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether experienced or a novice to birding, RSPB members or not.

So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting https://group.rspb.org.uk/hemelhempstead/ or, by contacting Mary on 01442 264752. For outing details contact Axel on 01442 257856.