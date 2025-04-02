RSPB Hemel Hempstead Local Group – ‘Farmand Bird Identification’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Our next meeting is on Monday April 7 and will be held in the Chipperfield Village Hall, Chipperfield WD4 9BS. On this occasion, we will have a talk by Simon Nicholls entitled ‘Farmand Bird Identification'.

We are very fortunate to have Simon, a very experienced bird recorder, to help us sort out our Meadow Pipits from our Skylarks!

Doors will open at 7.15pm, the meeting will start at 7.45pm and finish at around 9.45pm.

Our next outing is a 'luxury' coach trip on Saturday 12th April to RSPB Frampton Marsh, nr Boston, Lincs.

This reserve provides close views of the abundant birdlife of The Wash with Avocets, Redshanks and Skylarks to be seen from the three hides and sea bank. Explore the freshwater wetlands, reedbeds, wet grasslands and large shallow pools known as scrapes. There is also a visitor centre with fantastic views over the reedbed lagoon, with a cafe offering a selection of hot and cold drinks, light lunches and homemade cakes, and toilet facilities.

Details can be found on our website, or please contact Axel.

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether experienced or a novice to birding, RSPB members or not.

So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting https://group.rspb.org.uk/hemelhempstead/ or, by contacting Mary on 01442 264752. For outing details contact Axel on 01442 257856.

We look forward to welcoming you to our monthly meetings.

Many thanks,

Ian Parker

Committee Member

RSPB Hemel Hempstead Local Group