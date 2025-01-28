RSPB Hemel Hempstead Local Group: ‘Discovering Our Wonderful RSPB Woodlands’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Our next meeting is on Monday February 3, and will be held in the Chipperfield Village Hall, Chipperfield WD4 9BS. On this occasion, we will have a talk by Gareth Fisher entitled ‘Discovering Our Wonderful RSPB Woodlands'.

We are very fortunate to have Gareth speak to us again. Gareth will talk to us about what can be found and seen in many of the RSPB's amazing woodland habitats.

Doors will open at 7.15pm, the meeting will start at 7.45pm and finish at around 9.45pm.

Our next outing is a car share trip on Saturday February 22 to the Cassiobury Local Nature Reserve (LNR), Watford.

'Typical RSPB Woodlands'

This is a wildlife haven in a corner of Cassiobury Park, close to the bustling heart of Watford, and is managed by the Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust on behalf of Watford Borough Council. The wet habitats were once shallow watercress beds, fed with water from the river through a series of ditches. These have since developed into marshland and open pools, surrounded by wet woodland, providing valuable cover and nesting sites for birds. There are also areas of grassland where birds can feed on the seed heads of the thistles and teasels.

Details can be found on our website, or please contact Axel.

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether experienced or a novice to birding, RSPB members or not.

So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting https://group.rspb.org.uk/hemelhempstead/ or, by contacting Mary on 01442 264752. For outing details contact Axel on 01442 257856.

We look forward to welcoming you to our monthly meetings.