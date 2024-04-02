RSPB Hemel Hempstead local group: ‘Birding in Florida and Mexico’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mike has delighted us in the past but on this occasion, he’s taking us to places we have not been to before.

Doors will open at 7.15pm, the meeting will start at 7.45pm and finish at around 9.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The next outings will be car share trips on Saturday April 13 to Essex Wildlife Trust’s Fingringhoe Wick reserve (nr. Colchester), and on Friday April 19 to Totternhoe Knolls (nr. Leighton Buzzard) and College Lake (nr. Tring).

A 'Pink' Spoonbill

Details can be found on our website, or please contact Axel.

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether experienced or a novice to birding, RSPB members or not.

So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting https://group.rspb.org.uk/hemelhempstead/ or, by contacting Mary on 01442 264752. For outing details contact Axel on 01442 257856.