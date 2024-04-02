RSPB Hemel Hempstead local group: ‘Birding in Florida and Mexico’
Mike has delighted us in the past but on this occasion, he’s taking us to places we have not been to before.
Doors will open at 7.15pm, the meeting will start at 7.45pm and finish at around 9.45pm.
The next outings will be car share trips on Saturday April 13 to Essex Wildlife Trust’s Fingringhoe Wick reserve (nr. Colchester), and on Friday April 19 to Totternhoe Knolls (nr. Leighton Buzzard) and College Lake (nr. Tring).
Details can be found on our website, or please contact Axel.
Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether experienced or a novice to birding, RSPB members or not.
So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting https://group.rspb.org.uk/hemelhempstead/ or, by contacting Mary on 01442 264752. For outing details contact Axel on 01442 257856.
We look forward to welcoming you to our monthly meetings.