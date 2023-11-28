RSPB Hemel Hempstead Local Group – ‘Bird Songs and Calls’

Please note that our next meeting is on Monday, December 4 and will be held in the Chipperfield Village Hall, Chipperfield, postcode WD4 9BS.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Our speaker will be Keith Betton, with a talk entitled ‘Bird Songs and Calls’.

Keith has been the Hampshire bird recorder since 2010 and is currently Chair of the Hampshire Ornithological Society. In the past, he has been both a trustee of the RSPB and of the BTO. Thus, we are very fortunate to have Keith speak to us again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doors will open at 7.15pm, the meeting will start at 7.45pm and finish at around 9.45pm.

A Nightingale in Song

The next outing will be a car share trip on Tuesday December 5 to Abberton Reservoir.

Details can be found on our website.

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether experienced or a novice to birding.