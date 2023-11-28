RSPB Hemel Hempstead Local Group – ‘Bird Songs and Calls’
and live on Freeview channel 276
Our speaker will be Keith Betton, with a talk entitled ‘Bird Songs and Calls’.
Keith has been the Hampshire bird recorder since 2010 and is currently Chair of the Hampshire Ornithological Society. In the past, he has been both a trustee of the RSPB and of the BTO. Thus, we are very fortunate to have Keith speak to us again.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Doors will open at 7.15pm, the meeting will start at 7.45pm and finish at around 9.45pm.
The next outing will be a car share trip on Tuesday December 5 to Abberton Reservoir.
Details can be found on our website.
Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether experienced or a novice to birding.
So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting www.rspb.org.uk/groups/hemelhempstead or, by contacting Mary on 01442 264752. For outing details contact Axel on 01442 257856.