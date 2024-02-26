RSPB Hemel Hempstead local group - ‘A Year of Photography – UK Birds & Macro’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andy is one of our great wildlife photographers and is renowned for shots of very small things that when greatly enlarged reveal great beauty.

His shots of birds are no less impressive. Thus, we are very fortunate to have Andy back with us again, to give us an evening which will both impress and delight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doors will open at 7.15pm, the meeting will start at 7.45pm and finish at around 9.45pm.

Waxwing

The next outings will be car share trips on Thursday March 7 to Priory Country Park (nr. Bedford) and on Saturday March 23 to Blashford Lakes (nr. Ringwood).

Details can be found on our website, or please contact Axel.

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether experienced or a novice to birding, RSPB members or not.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting https://group.rspb.org.uk/hemelhempstead/ or, by contacting Mary on 01442 264752. For outing details contact Axel on 01442 257856.