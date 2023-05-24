News you can trust since 1858
Roving Traders back in town for floating market on Hemel Hempstead canal

It will take place over three days on the forthcoming Bank Holiday weekend
By Julie TonkinContributor
Published 24th May 2023, 10:28 BST- 1 min read

The Roving traders are back in town for a floating market on the Hemel Hempstead canal.

The Roving Canal Traders are holding a floating market on the towpath on a stretch of the canal from 10am until 5pm from 27th May to the 29th of May 2023.

The Roving Canal Traders Association are excited to announce they are holding a floating market on the towpath between Fishery Lock 63 & 500ft past Old Fishery Lane bridge 148 Boxmoor Lock 62 opposite Fishery Wharf Cafe, Boxmoor, HP1 1NA.

Organisers say there will be lots of trading boats with interesting crafts on sale showcasing some amazing talent and a range of fantastic, unique items available for people to buy.

Visit the website for more details.

