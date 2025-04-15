Riverside Shopping Centre welcomes the return of Local Artisan Market for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Riverside Shopping Centre, located in the heart of Hemel Hempstead, is welcoming back its popular Local Artisan Market for its first event of the year on Saturday 19th April.

The event is back by popular demand, running from 10am – 4pm, and is set to feature a host of local independent traders selling a range of artisanal products, including candles, homeware, sweet treats and more.

Visitors to the centres can find the market outside the shopping centre, which itself boasts a range of High Street favourites including Next, H&M, TK Maxx and Pandora.

Local Artisan Markets are also looking for stallholders to get involved in future events. Enquiries can be sent to [email protected] along with details of the company for further information.

Riverside Shopping Centre has also listed their upcoming dates for the year on their website, running monthly throughout the summer until September and then again for Christmas in December.

Phil Stiff, Centre Manager at Riverside Shopping Centre said, “Our Local Artisan Markets are back for 2025 due to popular demand! Join us this Saturday 19th April and shop from a range of fantastic independent traders for the perfect Bank Holiday weekend, plus stop by our great range of High Street retailers and eateries for a full day out in the heart of Hemel Hempstead. We look forward to seeing you there!”

For more information about the art competition please visit www.riversidehemel.com or find updates on the centre’s Facebook page.