Riverside Shopping Centre welcomes the return of Local Artisan Market

Riverside Shopping Centre, located in the heart of Hemel Hempstead, is welcoming back its popular Local Artisan Market on Saturday 18th May.

The popular event is back by popular demand, running from 10am – 4pm, and is set to feature a host of local independent traders. There will be a variety of stalls available for shoppers to enjoy on their visit to the centre, which is set to including candles, homeware, sweet treats and more.

Visitors to the centres can shop at stalls, located throughout the outside of the shopping centre, which boasts a range of High Street favourites including Next, H&M, TK Maxx and Pandora.

Local Artisan Markets are also looking for stallholders to get involved in future events. Enquiries can be sent to [email protected] along with details of the company for further information.

Riverside Shopping Centre has also listed their upcoming dates for the year on their website, running monthly throughout the summer until September and then again for Christmas in December.

Phil Stiff, Centre Manager at Riverside Shopping Centre said, “Our Local Artisan Market is back for the second time this year on Saturday 18th May. This is a fantastic opportunity to shop unique local sellers alongside our huge High Street favourites, and is set to be a wonderful day out in Hemel Hempstead. We look forward to seeing you there.”