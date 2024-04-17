Riverside Shopping Centre welcomes back Local Artisan Market

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The popular event marks the first of its kind for 2024, running from 10am – 4pm, and is set to feature a host of local independent traders. There will be a variety of stalls available for shoppers to enjoy on their visit to the centre, including candles, homeware, sweet treats and more.

Stalls will be located throughout the outside of the shopping centre, which boasts a range of High Street favourites including Next, H&M, TK Maxx and Pandora.

Hemel Today

For local traders looking to get involved in upcoming Local Artisan Markets, Riverside Shopping Centre is requesting that all enquiries are sent to [email protected] with details of the company.

Local Artisan Market

Riverside Shopping Centre has also listed their upcoming dates for the year on their website, running monthly until September and then again for Christmas in December.