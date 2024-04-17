Riverside Shopping Centre welcomes back Local Artisan Market
The popular event marks the first of its kind for 2024, running from 10am – 4pm, and is set to feature a host of local independent traders. There will be a variety of stalls available for shoppers to enjoy on their visit to the centre, including candles, homeware, sweet treats and more.
Stalls will be located throughout the outside of the shopping centre, which boasts a range of High Street favourites including Next, H&M, TK Maxx and Pandora.
For local traders looking to get involved in upcoming Local Artisan Markets, Riverside Shopping Centre is requesting that all enquiries are sent to [email protected] with details of the company.
Riverside Shopping Centre has also listed their upcoming dates for the year on their website, running monthly until September and then again for Christmas in December.
Phil Stiff, Centre Manager at Riverside Shopping Centre said, “We are excited to announce the return of our very popular Local Artisan Markets this year! Come along and shop fantastic local traders amongst our great range of shops here at the centre, for some unique finds and tasty treats. We look forward to welcoming you!”