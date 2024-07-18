Riverside Shopping Centre to see the return of the Local Artisan Market this July

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Riverside Shopping Centre, located in the heart of Hemel Hempstead, is welcoming back its popular Local Artisan Market on Saturday 20th July.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular market will be open for shoppers to enjoy from 10am – 4pm and is once again set to feature a wide array of local independent traders with unique products, which is set to include homeware, jewellery, candles, sweet treats and more.

The stalls will be located outdoors around the shopping centre, which boasts a range of High Street favourites including Next, H&M, TK Maxx and Pandora.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For local sellers, Local Artisan Markets encourages anyone who is interested in joining upcoming markets to send an enquiry to [email protected] alongside details of their company to receive further information.

Local Artisan Markets

Riverside Shopping Centre has also listed their upcoming dates for the year on their website, running monthly throughout the summer until September and then again for Christmas in December.

Phil Stiff, Centre Manager at Riverside Shopping Centre said, “Come and join us for our next Local Artisan Market on Saturday 20th July, where we will be bringing all the fun of summer to our Market. Our range of local traders will be showcasing some unique products that will make for the perfect shopping trip alongside our fantastic High Street favourites. We look forward to welcoming you!”

For more information about the art competition please visit www.riversidehemel.com or find updates on the centre’s Facebook page.