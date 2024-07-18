Riverside Shopping Centre to see the return of the Local Artisan Market this July
The popular market will be open for shoppers to enjoy from 10am – 4pm and is once again set to feature a wide array of local independent traders with unique products, which is set to include homeware, jewellery, candles, sweet treats and more.
The stalls will be located outdoors around the shopping centre, which boasts a range of High Street favourites including Next, H&M, TK Maxx and Pandora.
For local sellers, Local Artisan Markets encourages anyone who is interested in joining upcoming markets to send an enquiry to [email protected] alongside details of their company to receive further information.
Riverside Shopping Centre has also listed their upcoming dates for the year on their website, running monthly throughout the summer until September and then again for Christmas in December.
Phil Stiff, Centre Manager at Riverside Shopping Centre said, “Come and join us for our next Local Artisan Market on Saturday 20th July, where we will be bringing all the fun of summer to our Market. Our range of local traders will be showcasing some unique products that will make for the perfect shopping trip alongside our fantastic High Street favourites. We look forward to welcoming you!”
