Riverside Shopping Centre to host festive Artisan Market

Riverside Shopping Centre have announced the return of their popular Artisan Market this Christmas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The market, which is set to be held on Saturday 9th December from 10am – 4pm, is back by popular demand after the success of the launch this September.

The market will be located outdoors and will be host to a range of independent sellers showcasing festive products perfect for gifting, as well as delicious treats for all to enjoy. It will serve as the perfect opportunity to browse unique stalls alongside popular High Street brands such as Next, Pandora, H&M and Waterstones, amongst others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those interested in applying for a stall are also encouraged to get in contact with the shopping centre on social media to find out more.

Artisan Market

Phil Stiff, Centre Manager at Riverside Shopping Centre said, “We are so excited about the return of our Artisan Market, and shoppers are sure to be in for a treat with a festive twist put upon our event on Saturday 9th December. Join us and browse unique independent sellers as you head out to complete your Christmas shopping, we look forward to seeing you there.”