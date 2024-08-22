Riverside Shopping Centre brings the free family fun this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Riverside Shopping Centre, located in the heart of Hemel Hempstead, has celebrated the school holidays with a variety of free events for families to enjoy.

The shopping centre has seen hundreds of families attend to enjoy events such as the seaside classic Punch & Judy, Lego making, artistic arts and crafts at Rock Painting, and sporting fun at the Mini Olympics, with upcoming Meet The Magical Unicorn and Sand Art events still to come on Thursday 22nd and Thursday 29th August.

Alongside each event, a treasure hunt trail has allowed families to scout amongst the windows of the range of High Street stores and local independent sellers for hidden images, in the hope to win a £50 voucher for one of the many stores at the shopping centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition, the popular beach will continue to be available for youngsters to enjoy throughout the remainder of the school holidays, open daily (weather permitting) from 10am-4pm, and offers little ones the chance to pick up a bucket and spade and get creative in the sand. There is also a fun play area for children to enjoy, and let their imaginations roam free.

Lego Making

The shopping centre will also be holding relaxed sessions for children with additional educational and physical needs, designed to provide a more relaxed environment to play in. Sessions are held every Thursday from 4:30pm-6:30pm and is bookable, simply email [email protected] with a booking request.

Parents can take a seat and relax after shopping at the range of stores at the centre, including High Street favourites such as TK Maxx, H&M, Next and Waterstones, or dining at one of the fantastic restaurants and cafes, including Pizza Express and Starbucks.

Alongside the beach, visitors can take a photo at the larger-than-life deckchair for the chance to win a £100 voucher to spend in-store at Waterstones! Simply upload photos to social media with the hashtag #RiversideDeckchair to enter, there is no limit to the number of entries per person so snap away! The deckchair can be found by Starbucks, and further information (alongside terms and conditions) can be found on the website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Stiff from Riverside Shopping Centre said, “Our free family events have been so popular so far here at Riverside Shopping Centre, and it’s been great to see friendly faces returning each week as well as new families who have been enjoying our series of events. We encourage families to stop by and enjoy the summer fun before it’s back to school for the little ones!”

For more information about the art competition please visit www.riversidehemel.com or find updates on the centre’s Facebook page.