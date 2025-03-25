RCTA Floating Market comes to Berkhamsted this May

The Roving Canal Traders Association are excited to announce they are again holding a floating market on the towpath of the Grand Union Canal Opposite Waitrose between between Lock 53/Broadwater Lock & Gas 2 Lock 52 (known as the Waitrose pound) Berkhamsted, Herts, HP4 1HS from 10am. until 5pm, 10th and 11th May 2025

There will be lots of boats selling totally unique wares and something for everyone to enjoy.

Take a walk by the beautiful canal as part of your visit! We look forward to welcoming you.

See our website for more details https://www.rcta.org.uk