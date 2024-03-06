Raising money for Red Nose Day
An experienced Tarot card reader, Naomi started offering readings in exchange for donations to Red Nose Day. Since retiring from her work as a trainer in computer applications she’s expanded her horizons, booking local venues such as pubs to offer taster Tarot readings to their patrons.
Her certificates testify that since 2017 alone, she has raised almost £1,650. This year, now aged 79 she’s planning to beat last year’s total when her fundraising was interrupted because she caught Covid halfway through.
All dates are in March. Details of this year’s venues are:
- Thursday 7th - from 4pm onwards at The George & Dragon, 87 High St., Berkhamsted, HP4 3QL
- Friday 8th - from 5pm onwards at The Golden Eagle, Chesham Road, Ashley Green, Chesham, HP5 3PW
- Saturday 9th - from 6 to 8pm at Teversham Club, 4 Cherry Hinton Rd., Teversham, Cambridge, CB1 9AQ
- Wednesday 13th - from 2 to 5pm at Bel Caffé, 146 High Street, Berkhamsted, HP4 3AT
- Thursday 14th - from 4pm onwards at The Crystal Palace, Station Road, Berkhamsted, HP4 2EZ
- Friday 15th - from 4pm onwards at The George, 261 High Street, Berkhamsted, HP4 1AB
- Saturday 16th - from 4pm onwards at Margo’s at The Old Mill, London Road, Berkhamsted, HP4 2NB
- Sunday 17th - from 4pm onwards at The Goat, 83 High Street, Berkhamsted, HP4 2DF
- Thursday 21st - from 4pm onwards at The Plough, The Back, Potten End, Berkhamsted, HP4 2QS
If you can't make any of the above, readings can be arranged directly with Naomi on 07783 073775. But if you don't want a reading but would like to contribute, you can do so from Naomi's JustGiving page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rnd24-naomi-s