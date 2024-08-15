Put your best foot, or paw, forward to help the homeless

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

DENS, a local homelessness charity, is inviting the community to join its popular Castle Walk fundraiser on Saturday 14th September.

Starting and finishing at the historic Berkhamsted Castle, participants can choose between a challenging 10 mile walk or a family and dog-friendly 2 mile route. Both options will take walkers along the picturesque countryside and stunning local landmarks.

The fun then continues with a Community Day held at the castle grounds, featuring activities, a raffle and refreshments for all to enjoy.

All proceeds raised by the event will help DENS rebuild the lives of local people facing homelessness, poverty and social exclusion.

To book your place, visit www.dens.org.uk/walk.