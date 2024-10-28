Pump House Theatre Company Watford presents Alan Bennett comedy ‘People’ in November

The Pump House Theatre Company is proud to present this lesser known comedy by renowned author Alan Bennett; continuing its mission to bring diverse, challenging and entertaining productions to audiences in the area.

The story of People centres on two sisters, Dorothy and June Stacpoole who live in their ancestral home, Stacpole House, but cannot afford to maintain it. June would like the house to go the National Trust, but Dorothy is more interested in getting the house and its contents valued to sell on the open market. However, there is a third party who is also interested to use the house as a location for an adult movie.

People premiered in 2012 at The National Theatre, directed by Nicholas Hytner, and starred Frances De La Tour, Peter Egan, Nicholas Le Provost and is one of the last full length plays that he has written.

Author Alan Bennett has written nearly 50 TV plays, more than 20 stage plays and 13 films, and has published more than 30 books. His credits include: The Lady in the Van, the Madness of George III and The History Boys; in fact, Watford’s Boys and Girls grammar schools were actually used as a film location for ‘The History Boys’. Bennett has won more than 30 awards, including five Laurence Olivier Awards, two Baftas, five Evening Standard Awards and four British Book Awards.

About the production

The production takes place between Tuesday 12 and Saturday 16 November 2024 at the Pump House theatre in Watford. Evening performances begin at 7.45pm. The ticket pricing is very reasonable at £18 for adults and £16 for concessions (students and over 60s). Customers who buy 10 tickets will get one ticket free. Buy 9 tickets using the link below and we’ll add a FREE seat to your booking. https://ticketsource.co.uk/pumphousetheatrecompany

Please note that the play contains some adult themes. Running time is currently estimated at two hours 15 minutes including a 20-minute interval.

About the Pump House Theatre Company

Two weeks to go before opening night

The Pump House Theatre Company was formed in the early 1970s when the old Victorian pumping station in Local Board Road Watford was taken over by a small group of pioneering enthusiasts; this team developed the building into a venue that provides top class amateur theatre for the local community. In recent years the Pump House has celebrated 50 years of bringing diverse and entertaining productions to audiences in the area.

The Pump House Theatre Company has won a number of prestigious NODA London awards in recent years including district nine awards for best drama (Private Peaceful), best female character in a play (Hangmen) and a London region award for best scenery (Blackadder).