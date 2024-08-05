Pub in the Park St Albans announces full line-up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Get ready for a weekend of foodie feasting, epic music, and family-friendly fun as Tom Kerridge's food and music festival, Pub in the Park, returns to St Albans! From September 6th to September 8th, Verulamium Park will play host to this spectacular event, celebrating the very best of British chefs, restaurants, produce and entertainment.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival, which is returning to St Albans for the fifth year, has already announced a stellar line up of music headliners, such as Tinie Tempah (Friday evening), Scouting for Girls (Saturday afternoon), Olly Murs (Saturday evening) , and Paloma Faith (Sunday).

Today it adds to the music lineup with Stereo MCs, Levi Roots, Bob Marley Revival, Guilty Pleasures, Billington & Quinn, Jamie Grey and Pandora. Plus each session on the main stage will be opened by a local act who have been selected through the Headliner competition running in local venues this summer!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And of course, the festival is renowned for its world class food and drink offering with the very best pubs, restaurants, and chefs from across the UK cooking up a range of small plates from £7 each, inspired by their careers and restaurants - as well as a Pub Special from each restaurant this year for the first time. Alongside these dishes, each restaurant will also have specially designed child-friendly options too, to cater for little ones and families.

Paloma Faith will be peforming at Pub in the Park St Albans

The Fire Pit will see live cooking over hot coals - with sampling to boot, and the Miele Kitchen Studio will have famous faces from across the food and drink world sharing recipes, tips and tricks to use at home. New for this year, M&S are adding to things to see and do, with the M&S Village - expect more demonstrations, tasty treats to sample and fun for the family with special guests Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar!

New for '24 is a series of live podcasts hosted by Sunday Brunch star and Pub in the Park regular Simon Rimmer. Pod in the Park see's Simon talking to a whole host of familiar faces across the Pub in the Park festivals about all things food, music and nights out. He'll be bringing this to St Albans in September, where you can get up close whilst it's recorded live!

Earlier this year, Pub in the Park announced a lineup of restaurants for St Albans, including: Tom Kerridge's own restaurant The Hand & Flowers, Ginger Wings, The Abbey Inn by Tommy Banks, Hawkyns by Atul Kochhar, Hangfire BBQ, Cue Point, The Green Man and local favourites Dylans at the Kings Arms with Boot Cantina and Thompson St Albans. Sticky Mango rounds up the lineup for restaurants in St Albans, and is making its debut in the city this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chefs joining the weekend are Tom Kerridge, Matt Tebbutt, Simon Rimmer, Candice Brown, Atul Kochhar, Thom Bateman , Sam Evans & Shauna Guinn, DJ BBQ & Chris 'Chops' Taylor, Sabrina Gidda, Jack Blumenthal, Mursal Saig & Josh Moroney and local Phil Thompson.

Olly Murs will be headlining on the Saturday evening of Pub in the Park

St Albans topping off the Pub in the Park tour with an incredible weekend, taking place 6th - 8th September, following festivals in Marlow, Chiswick, Reigate throughout the summer.

Pub in the Park St Albans has families in mind, offering a wide range of activities to keep children entertained in the afternoon sessions. Kids can engage in fun-filled games with the Super Pirates, enjoy delicious kid-friendly dishes, and dance at the silent disco. The fun fair rides promise thrills and excitement, while the ice cream stand and pick n mix provide sweet treats. Don't miss the amazing performances by dance troupe Flawless, sure to captivate audiences young and old.

Tickets are on sale now attickets.pubintheparkuk.com