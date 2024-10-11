Popular Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show coming to Northchurch this October
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Attendees can expect a diverse range of exhibitors offering psychic, tarot, aura, and shamanic readings, providing insight and guidance to those seeking clarity in various aspects of life. Visitors will also have the opportunity to browse unique stalls showcasing original art, handcrafted crafts and decorations, and a beautiful collection of authentic crystals, perfect for both decoration and spiritual healing.
A special highlight of the event will be the appearance of Hertfordshire-based author Georgia Holleran, who will be promoting her book, The Last Self Help Book You’ll Ever Need. Holleran's book offers practical advice for personal development and emotional wellbeing, focusing on accessible strategies for lasting change.
In addition to the exhibitors, a series of workshops will take place throughout the day, covering a variety of spiritual and self-improvement topics. These workshops include sessions on power animals, a shamanic practice that helps people connect with their spiritual guides, self-awareness, techniques to protect your aura, and understanding and overcoming self-limiting beliefs that can hold individuals back from their full potential.
"Whether you're looking to explore new spiritual practices, seek guidance, or simply enjoy a day dedicated to health and wellbeing, this event offers something for everyone," says Julie Fenn from Deer Spirit Events.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.