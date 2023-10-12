Pet Pawtraits at Howden Hemel Hempstead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Come and celebrate our new name at Howden Hemel Hempstead this Saturday at our Pet Pawtrait session.

From 9am-2pm at 97-99 Marlowes, your canine can get in front of the camera and pose their paws off.

Whether you've got a fabulous Frenchie or a gorgeous Greyhound, we'd love to see you there.

