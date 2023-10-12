Pet Pawtraits at Howden Hemel Hempstead
Join us for a free photoshoot like no other!
Come and celebrate our new name at Howden Hemel Hempstead this Saturday at our Pet Pawtrait session.
From 9am-2pm at 97-99 Marlowes, your canine can get in front of the camera and pose their paws off.
Whether you've got a fabulous Frenchie or a gorgeous Greyhound, we'd love to see you there.
Give us a ring on 01442 230 999.