Parkinson’s UK hosts free walking football festival in Royston on 11 June

Anyone affected by Parkinson’s in Royston and surrounding areas is invited to join a fun morning of competition at a Walking Football Festival, hosted by Parkinson’s UK in partnership with Everyone Active, Phil Mullen Sports Coaching, and Parkinson’s UK's Royston support group.

The event which will be held at Royston Leisure Centre, is designed to give a fun introduction to Walking Football, as well as an opportunity for those who already play to have some light competition and grow their community.

The festival is on Wednesday 11 June from 10am to 12pm with a buffet lunch at the Royston Heath cafe from 12:15pm to 1:30pm.

This is a free event for anyone affected by Parkinson’s to come along to play, support and meet other members of the local Parkinson’s community.

Julie Wilson, Area Development Manager at Parkinson’s UK, said:

“People with Parkinson’s tell us that getting involved with walking football makes a real difference – so why not join this fun festival to give it a try?

“We hope that this event will encourage people to try walking football and help manage the impact of Parkinson’s on their health and wellbeing, meet new people and have fun at the same time.

“No previous experience is required, and we look forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.”

Around 153,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, including around 1,900 in Cambridgeshire.

Parkinson’s UK is the charity that’s here to support every Parkinson’s journey, every step of the way. For information and support, visit parkinsons.org.uk or call the charity’s free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.

To join the festival and for more information, please contact Phil Mullen on 07948 407 950 or email [email protected].