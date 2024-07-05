Open Door launches free summer holiday packed lunch programme for kids

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Open Door Community Hub is thrilled to announce the launch of its Free Kids Summer Holiday Packed Lunch Programme, an initiative aimed at ensuring that no child goes hungry during the school holidays. This new programme is part of Open Door's continued effort to serve and support the local community through diverse and impactful projects.

Starting this summer Monday 15th July, Open Door will offer free packed lunches to children in the community every weekday from 12:00 PM to 2:30 PM. Each lunch includes a sandwich, a piece of fruit, a snack bar, crisps, and a drink, with a variety of options to cater to different tastes and dietary needs. This initiative aims to provide nutritious meals to children who may otherwise go without during the school break. Each day needed must be booked online All children must be accompanied by an adult. www.opendoorberkhamsted.co.uk

Alongside this there's a programme of affordable school holiday activities for children and families to enjoy including LEGO challenge, kids gardening skills and pottery painting.

Volunteers Needed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kids Eat FREE This Summer with Open Door's Packed Luch Scheme

As Open Door expands its services, the need for passionate volunteers has never been greater. We are actively seeking individuals who can contribute their time and energy to various roles within our organisation, including assisting in our café and supporting the new community shop set to open in September 2024.

Community Efforts and the New Community Shop

In addition to the packed lunch programme, Open Door operates a community pantry and a café that serves as a welcoming space for all members of the community to enjoy. Our customers pay only if they can afford a donation. We like to make sure no one goes hungry or without a friendly chat.

Looking forward, September will mark the opening of our community shop upstairs at Open Door, which will offer pre-loved clothing, accessories, small soft furnishings, and household items. This shop not only provides affordable options for community members but also promotes sustainability through the reuse and repurposing of goods.

Call for Donations

As we prepare to open the doors to our community shop, we are in need of donations to stock our shelves. We are looking for good-quality pre-loved clothing, accessories, and small household items. Donations can be dropped off at Open Door during our regular business hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad