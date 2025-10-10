Old Town Hall thrilled to announce Christmas collaboration with major London theatre

The shining star of the 2025 Autumn/Winter season, Rosie Robin and the Christmas Post tells the story of one very diligent Robin who works hard to deliver the Christmas post to the animals of Clover Leaf Wood. But when a snowstorm hits, can the animals work together to save Christmas?

A blend of puppetry, physical performance, and song, this gentle, magical, heart-warming show reminds us of the importance of community and helping others, particularly at Christmas. A treat for children aged 2-7 and their families.

The Old Town Hall Theatre Manager, Stewart Fairthorne said: “We’re thrilled to be once again collaborating with Little Angel Theatre on this magical production. Rosie Robin and the Christmas Post is the perfect show to conclude our Autumn/Winter season, offering families an unforgettable festive experience."

Praise for Little Angel Theatre:

★★★★★ ‘A perfectly-pitched and captivatingly cute Christmas tale. The cutest Christmas show I’ve seen in years!’ (Theatre Weekly)

★★★★★ ‘Strong sensory elements to dazzle and delight, keeping a beautiful balance of tranquillity and liveliness in this seasonal sensation’ (Curtain Call Reviews)

★★★★★ ‘Brilliantly directed, moving dynamically’ (Theatre Weekly)

THE OLD TOWN HALL

https://oldtownhall.co.uk/

Hemel Hempstead’s sole professional theatre, The Old Town Hall sits in the heart of the community it serves. Our theatre, cellar club, and gallery spaces are a creative hub for showcasing creativity and developing artists. We aim to promote a life-long interest in the arts by providing an accessible, broad, inclusive, and affordable programme for everyone to enjoy. Theatre has the

power to inform, challenge, entertain, and inspire, regardless of background or circumstance; we truly believe this, and it underpins everything we do.

The Old Town Hall is publicly funded by Dacorum Borough Council.

LITTLE ANGEL THEATRE

https://www.littleangeltheatre.com/

Little Angel Theatre has used puppetry to create and share inspiring stories since opening its doors in 1961; igniting the imaginations of the youngest minds. The theatre’s success has been built upon a spirit of artistic innovation. They are committed to pushing the boundaries of what puppetry can be.

LISTINGS

THE OLD TOWN HALL

Address: High Street, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 3AE

Box Office: 01442 228091

Dates: Saturday 13 December 2025, 11am (relaxed performance)

Saturday 13 December 2025, 2pm

Sunday 14 December 2025, 11am and 2pm

Friday 19 December 2025, 11am and 2pm

Saturday 20 December 2025, 11am, 2pm and 4pm

Sunday 21 December 2025, 11am

Sunday 21 December 2025, 2pm (relaxed performance)

Sunday 21 December 2025, 4pm

Monday 22 December 2025, 11am and 1:30pm

Tuesday 23 December 2025, 11am

Tuesday 23 December 2025, 2pm

Tuesday 23 December 2025, 4pm (relaxed performance)

Wednesday 24 December 2025, 11am and 1:30pm

Run time: 45 minutes

Age suitability: 2-7 years

Socials:

Website:https://oldtownhall.co.uk/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheOldTownHallArts

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/old_town_hall/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@theoldtownhall

