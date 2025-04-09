Oaklands College has a spring in its step as it prepares for Lambing Weekend
A family-friendly event celebrating the joy of spring, visitors will have the chance to meet newborn lambs, visit the on-site mini zoo, explore the baby zone, bounce around at the inflatable fun park, take a spin on the tractor rides, enjoy some creative face painting and delicious street food and browse unique local stalls.
There will also be the opportunity to explore Cecil’s Horse Sanctuary, build a lamb in a craft session and enjoy some live music and performances by students.
And the icing on the cake will be special guest Captain Fantastic.
Prices start at £33.22 for a family of four (2 adults and 2 children). Single children's ticket (under 12s) £9.38, standard student and concession ticket £11.55 and standard adult £16.96.
To book, go to campaign.oaklands.ac.uk/lambing-weekend-2025