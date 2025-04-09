Oaklands College has a spring in its step as it prepares for Lambing Weekend

By Angela Cronin
Contributor
Published 9th Apr 2025, 16:56 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 17:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Oaklands College is gearing up to host its legendary Lambing Weekend at its St Albans Campus next month from 10-11 May.

A family-friendly event celebrating the joy of spring, visitors will have the chance to meet newborn lambs, visit the on-site mini zoo, explore the baby zone, bounce around at the inflatable fun park, take a spin on the tractor rides, enjoy some creative face painting and delicious street food and browse unique local stalls.

There will also be the opportunity to explore Cecil’s Horse Sanctuary, build a lamb in a craft session and enjoy some live music and performances by students.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And the icing on the cake will be special guest Captain Fantastic.

Visitors will have the chance to meet newborn lambsVisitors will have the chance to meet newborn lambs
Visitors will have the chance to meet newborn lambs

Prices start at £33.22 for a family of four (2 adults and 2 children). Single children's ticket (under 12s) £9.38, standard student and concession ticket £11.55 and standard adult £16.96.

To book, go to campaign.oaklands.ac.uk/lambing-weekend-2025

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice