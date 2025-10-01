Nostalgic Victoria Wood tribute show Looking For Me Friend is heading to Hemel Hempstead this Saturday

Paulus the Cabaret Geek and Michael Roulston

After selling out stages across the country for the past five years, Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood is heading to Hemel Hempstead this Saturday.

This highly beloved Victoria Wood tribute show brings to life the late national treasure in a heartfelt homage to her adored music and remarkable humour. Whether you're familiar with her work or not, this show promises to leave audiences dazzled by Wood's incredible legacy.

Writer and performer Paulus the Cabaret Geek presents a hysterical journey of Wood's work, intertwined with his own 1980's childhood memories.

On stage, he is joined by the incredibly talented pianist Michael Roulston, who brings to life Wood's iconic tunes including Ballad of Barry & Freda (Let’s Do It) and the classic It Would Never Have Worked.

Paulus the Cabaret Geek

Impressively, Looking For Me Friend captures both the lightness and darkness of Wood's body of work, providing both a joyous and heartwarming performance.

This stellar musical comedy isn't only loved by fans, it has also been highly praised by Wood's friends, including dinnerladies co-star Sue Devaney who commented 'Vic would have loved this'.

Tickets to see this fabulous performance at The Old Town Hall this Saturday can be found here: https://oldtownhall.co.uk/events/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood