Northchurch Social Centre invites local residents to free Community Open Day

Northchurch Social Centre is at the heart of its community, and has been for over 50 years! After a hugely successful event last year, on Saturday 5th October ‘24 the Centre is once again inviting all local people to its Community Open Day, between 10am – 3pm.

Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy a whole range of activities and things of interest for all ages, including:

Cakes & other refreshments

Kid's play corner from Totz Takeover, games & stalls

Tombola & local stalls

Quizzes

Bouncy castle & face art

Read about the Centre's history

Connect with your local community

Your chance to hear about our refurbishment plans & contribute to our ‘Helping Hands’ fundraiser, and future plans for the Centre

There is no need to book, and no entry fee – plus all children’s activities are free of charge or very low cost!

The Centre, which welcomes over 30,000 people through its doors each year, attracts a range of events, workshops and classes due to its excellent facilities including a small hall, large hall, meeting room, kitchen, stage, and ample parking.

But it is much more than just a venue for hire - as a local charity the Centre and its trustees and volunteers have a strong community focus. As well as hosting a number of weekly and monthly groups covering activities from dance, drama, music, sport, baby/toddler classes, education, support groups, art, worship, crafts, sewing and more, it also runs a weekly Community Coffee session each Friday morning open to all, termly events such as quizzes etc, and hopes to expand these activities further.

In addition, residents of Northchurch will have recently received the inaugural edition of the ‘Northchurch Community Newsletter’ produced by the Centre, which aims to celebrate Northchurch; its people, businesses and community groups, as well as share more about the work of Northchurch Social Centre. It can be read online at www.northchurch-social-centre.co.uk/about-us

Chair of Trustees, Gillian Austin comments:

“Earlier this year, the Social Centre adopted a new tagline – ‘a place for our whole community’ – and our aim is to ensure it is just that, a place for every person in Northchurch. If you haven’t visited for an art exhibition or play group, to donate blood or place your vote in the General Election, as part of the Friday community coffee group or for one of our family quizzes, then please come along to meet us at our popular Open Day.”

Visitors to the Open Day will be able to learn more about the ongoing refurbishment of the Centre, as well as have the opportunity to join in with its ‘Helping Hands’ campaign, which is a low cost way to be a part of the Centre’s future!

Find out more about the Centre and everything that goes on there at www.northchurch-social-centre.co.uk