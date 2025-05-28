Nine Below Zero announce acoustic duo Knebworth show

Dennis Greaves and Mark Feltham of Nine Below Zero will perform an intimate acoustic duo show in Knebworth to promote the release of ‘DENMARK – The Definitive Nine Below Zero Acoustic Collection’ on Limited Edition Coloured 2LP gatefold Vinyl album.

Hello Knebworth! Dennis Greaves and Mark Feltham of Nine Below Zero will then take their headline Acoustic duo show to The Station at Knebworth on Saturday, 14 June for an evening of music and stories.

Speaking about the 2025 Acoustic Duo dates, Dennis Greaves enthused: “These intimate DENMARK shows really highlight the virtuosity of Mark and proves why he is considered one

of the best Harmonica players in the world. We also get to show where and why we formed a blues band in the middle of the Punk scene back in the 70’s and we get to make a trip together with the audience, through the history of black culture and the legacy of Blues Music and the influence it’s had on world music."

Dennis Greaves and Mark Feltham of Nine Below Zero Acoustic Duo Knebworth date poster

Nine Below Zeros founding members, Dennis Greaves and Mark Feltham have gone back to their blues roots and are performing intimate, acoustic concerts as a duo. Covering songs by blues legends such as Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee, Jimmy Reed, Slim Harpo, and Leadbelly, they also play unplugged versions of well-known Nine Below Zero material.

The love of the blues began at an early age for both Mark and Dennis. Two of Dennis’ uncles were big fans, and both had big collections of blues albums. It was listening to these records that encouraged NBZ’s frontman to first pick up the guitar. Mark on the other hand had an uncle in the Merchant Navy, who used to bring him back harmonicas from his travels overseas.

The pair first met in the late 1970s, during the punk-era, when Dennis decided to form a blues band and Mark was recommended to him as a harmonica player. By an amazing coincidence it turned out they were not only living on the same estate in South London, but also just 14 houses apart.

The 2025 Acoustic Duo UK Tour will visit the following location:

Saturday, 14 June 2025 – Nine Below Zero (Dennis Greaves & Mark Feltham Acoustic Duo) Headline Date

Venue Address: The Station, 1 Station Approach, Knebworth, SG3 6AT

Tickets from: Nine Below Zero Acoustic Set Tickets, Sat 14 Jun 2025 at 20:00 | Eventbrite

Venue Website: stationpubknebworth.com