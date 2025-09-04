Nine Below Zero announce '45 Years Of Live At The Marquee' October 2025 Hertford Corn Exchange Show
One of the greatest British RnB bands Nine Below are very excited to announce their ’45 Years Of Live At The Marquee’ 2025/2026 UK Tour.
On July 16th 1980, Nine Below Zero release ‘LIVE AT THE MARQUEE’, their debut album. Derek Green, head of A&M Records says he has booked the Hammersmith Odeon for a headline gig in three months’ time. They sell the venue out with special guest Alexis Korner and the support act was Jools Holland.
The ‘45 Years of Live At The Marquee’ tour commences on 17th October 2025 at Hertford Corn Exchange.
Speaking about the tour, Dennis Greaves enthused: “Can’t believe its 45 years since we recorded our debut album at the famous Marquee club in Wardour Street. To celebrate we’re doing a bunch of live gigs to celebrate the landmark, can’t wait!”
Nine Below Zero are:
Sonny Greaves (Drums/Vocals)
Anthony Harty (Bass Guitar/Vocals)
Mark Feltham (Harmonica/Vocals)
Dennis Greaves (Guitar/Vocals)
The ‘45 Years of Live At The Marquee’ 2025/2026 UK tour will visit the following venue:
Date: Friday17th October 2025
Venue: Hertford Corn Exchange, 39 Fore St, Hertford SG14 1AL