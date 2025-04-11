New Tring Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Fair focuses on mental health awareness this May
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mental Health Awareness Week is the UK’s largest initiative dedicated to improving mental health. It aims to tackle stigma and encourage people to understand and prioritise their mental health and that of others. The wellbeing fair complements this mission by offering a day filled with expert advice, therapeutic experiences, and inspiring workshops designed to support mental resilience and emotional growth.
Visitors will find a wide range of professional, qualified holistic therapists, intuitive readers, and wellbeing experts ready to share tools for self-care, resilience, setting boundaries, and empowerment. These are essential elements for fostering good mental health in today’s busy world. From mindfulness techniques to practical advice on managing stress, the event is a safe space for exploring ways to thrive emotionally and mentally.
Retailers at the fair will be offering a variety of magical gifts, such as crystals, candles, and positive affirmations—ideal for refreshing your home or workspace and creating a calming environment that supports mental wellbeing.
The show provides a chance to connect with like-minded individuals and expert practitioners who can guide you on your journey to personal growth. Attendees can also experience wellness therapies designed to balance the mind, body, and spirit.
Organiser Julie Fenn, from Deer Spirit Events, describes the show as a sanctuary for those looking to enhance their mental and emotional health: “Step into a space that supports your mental health, elevates your wellbeing, and helps you thrive. Your mind deserves care, your body deserves balance, and your spirit deserves peace. Start your journey today!”
Event Details:
Date: Sunday, May 4th, 2024
Location: Nora Grace Hall in Tring Time: 11am to 5pm
Admission: Free