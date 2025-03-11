New parents and carers invited to learn free lifesaving skills

Would you know how to stop a baby from choking?placeholder image
St John Ambulance, England’s largest first aid charity, is inviting parents and carers of young children to a free session on lifesaving skills in Hemel Hempstead on Saturday 22 March.

On average, a child dies in the UK every month from choking, and many more require hospital treatment, according to research from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents – RoSPA.

Experienced volunteers from St John Ambulance will carefully guide parents and carers on how to deal with dangerous situations like choking, as well as how to quickly spot and manage potentially fatal conditions like cardiac arrest.

This session is open to parents and carers across Hertfordshire. Places are limited and anyone interested in attending should email: [email protected] to guarantee their place.

