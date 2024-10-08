New comedy club bringing the laughs to Hemel

Compere Matt Mesiano

He He Hemel – a brand new comedy club at the Rose and Crown Inn, Hemel Hempstead – will be opening its doors for the very first time on Sunday 20 October.

This monthly evening of laughter will be a chance for audiences to enjoy established comedians and discover rising stars. Tickets are free and can be booked in advance.

Organiser and compère Matt Mesiano explains: “It all started with a simple desire to attend an open-mic comedy night in Hemel Hempstead, only to realize there wasn't one to be found. That's when the idea for He He Hemel was born. This comedy night offers more than just an evening of entertainment – it's a chance to support grassroots comedy and uncover fresh talent.”

The opening night will feature 9 acts, with Chris Norton Walker headlining. Chris has performed all over the UK and has had sell-out shows at the Leicester Comedy Festival and Nottingham Comedy Festival. His TV highlights include Count Arthur Strong on the BBC, Crackanory on Dave and Drifters on E4.

Opening night's fantastic line-up

Chris says: “It’s so great to have a comedy night on your doorstep with talent from the local area and London. You want to come along to see people now who in a few years you won’t be able to get tickets for!”

Also on the bill are Billy Harrington, Dylan Kershaw, Gary G Knightley, Katie Jones, Marc Cox, Matt Longley, Leo J and Lewis Howard.

Matt Mesiano continues: “Laughter has a powerful effect on our wellbeing – lifting our mood, reducing stress and uniting communities. A local comedy scene provides the perfect space for humour to flourish, reminding us of the pure joy that comes from a smile and how a good laugh can brighten even the hardest day.”

Book your free ticket at www.ticketsource.co.uk/hehehemelcomedy

He He Hemel Comedy Club6.30pm-8.30pm on Sunday 20 October Rose and Crown Inn, 19 High Street, Hemel Hempstead (Old Town), HP1 3AA

Follow He He Hemel Comedy Club on Instagram and Facebook.