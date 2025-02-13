New car wash has opened at The Galleria

The Galleria, Hatfield, is excited to announce that Inter Car Cleaning car wash and valeting centre has now opened.

Inter Car Cleaning is passionate about car cleaning and aims to exceed their customers’ expectations at all times. They care about the environment and as such, make use of Environmentally-friendly Bio-degradable washing agents, using only the highest quality ‘Autoglym (TM)’ valeting products.

As a premium water based car wash, they offer a range of services to suit every guest, from express and polish services to a full car valet.

There is no need to book in advance, just turn up.

Inter Car Cleaning

Plus, have 5 valet services and receive an Express Service exterior wash completely FREE! – just ask for a loyalty card on your next visit.

They are based on Level 2 of the Multi Storey Car Park and will be open from 10.00am – 18.00pm Monday to Saturday and 10.00 – 16.30 Sundays

Tim Stirling, Centre Director at The Galleria says: “We are delighted to welcome Inter Car Cleaning to The Galleria and to be able to offer our guests a high-quality car wash and valet service, during their visit to the centre.”

For more information visit: thegalleria.co.uk/