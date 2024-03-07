National Women's Go Gliding Weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
You’re interested in aviation? You like the outdoors? You’re female? Why not experience a day as a club member at London Gliding Club and see what it’s all about?
-
Gliding is exhilarating, yet very accessible and truly a team sport, and it offers something for everyone!
-
Whether spending a leisurely day on the airfield with friends, serenely gliding over the local countryside, seeing the world upside-down in an aerobatic glider, racing cross-country against other pilots, learning to drive the winch and other ground equipment, getting involved in maintenance, learning to instruct…
-
Gliding is what you want it to be. And London Gliding Club is a great place to learn to fly!
The event is free to attend, and a trial lesson in a two-seater glider can be booked at a special rate.Register now to join us on Sat 27th or Sun 28th April:
Quote booking code #WomenGoGliding