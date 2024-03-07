National Women's Go Gliding Weekend

The London Gliding club (Dunstable) is holding its first ever women's flying weekend! The 27th and 28th of April, come on down and give it a go!
By India MorrellContributor
Published 7th Mar 2024, 08:50 GMT
You’re interested in aviation? You like the outdoors? You’re female? Why not experience a day as a club member at London Gliding Club and see what it’s all about?

  • Gliding is exhilarating, yet very accessible and truly a team sport, and it offers something for everyone!

  • Whether spending a leisurely day on the airfield with friends, serenely gliding over the local countryside, seeing the world upside-down in an aerobatic glider, racing cross-country against other pilots, learning to drive the winch and other ground equipment, getting involved in maintenance, learning to instruct…

  • Gliding is what you want it to be. And London Gliding Club is a great place to learn to fly!

The event is free to attend, and a trial lesson in a two-seater glider can be booked at a special rate.Register now to join us on Sat 27th or Sun 28th April:

[email protected]

Quote booking code #WomenGoGliding

https://www.londonglidingclub.co.uk/about-us/women

