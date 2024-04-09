National Pub and Hen 7s, Harpenden

Harpenden Rugby Football Club is to host the 58th annual National Sevens competiton on 13 July.
Published 9th Apr 2024
A major event in the national rugby calendar top 7s teams, such as Samurai, the British Army and even the English national 7s side have regularly entered the competition.

With a fun fair, food court and bars available in addition to a feast of rugby - it is sure to be a fantastic event.

Tickets available at www.nationalpubsevens.com

