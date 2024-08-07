Mulligans is open for crazy golf and games in Hemel Hempstead

Interactive, gaming-themed crazy golf and games venue, Mulligans, has officially opened its doors at Hemel Hempstead’s Jarman Park

Adventure Leisure has opened the latest site under its Mulligan’s brand, taking over a 15,000 sq. ft. site in Hemel Hempstead.

The venue features a custom-built, 18-hole golf course, designed around iconic games and toys. The course features interactive holes inspired by classic gaming icons such as Hot Wheels, Monopoly, superheroes, football, Lego and more.

Mulligans Hemel is also home to the group’s largest arcade area to date which includes over 40 machines and a Hero Zone Virtual Reality arena.

Mulligans Hemel is open now

Additional activities include electro-darts and pool, with the venue also boasting an outdoor terrace with ping pong tables and deck shuffle, perfect for the summer months.

Split into zones, Mulligans Hemel features a central bar offering bespoke cocktails and milkshakes and other refreshments. Also the perfect location for birthday parties, Mulligans Hemel offers a range of packages including golf, games and food and drink, starting from just £14 per child, with group bookings also available from £22 per person, including food and an alcoholic drink.

People from Hemel Hempstead and the surrounding area have plenty of opportunity to discover Mulligans for less this summer. When customers book and play any bookable game at Mulligans Hemel, they’ll receive a 50% off code for their next visit.

Located on Jarman Square, Mulligans Hemel has taken over and combined the former sites of Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito and Bella Italia. The venue has created over 30 jobs for local people.

Hemel Hempstead is the 13th site under Adventure Leisure Group’s Mulligans brand. Other venues are located in Basildon, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bristol, Cheltenham, Milton Keynes, Newcastle, Norwich, Sidcup, Stevenage, Tonbridge and Worcester.

Adventure Leisure’s Chief Operating Office, Stephen Brown, said: “We’re so excited that the doors of Mulligans Hemel are finally open, and just in time for the summer holidays. The venue looks incredible and offers the perfect opportunity to get out of the heat in the summer months with our fully air-conditioned venue, as well as offering brilliant autumn and winter indoor fun during the darker, wetter days.

“We have so many games on offer and it was a pleasure to see so many local people enjoying themselves at our launch events. The new team are ready and raring to go and looking forward to welcoming as many people as possible to enjoy the new venue throughout the summer holidays and beyond.”

Adventure Leisure Limited is a subsidiary of Burhill Group Limited (BGL), which also operates 10 golf clubs and the BUNKERS! and Ninja Warrior UK brands. Mulligans Hemel is BGL’s 30th venue.

For more information and to pre-book golf and games at Mulligans Hemel, visit: mrmulligan.com/hemel