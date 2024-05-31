Mulligans Is coming To Hemel Hempstead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adventure Leisure is opening its latest Mulligans venue in Hemel Hempstead this summer, with 50% discounts on golf and games up for grabs

Adventure Leisure is opening a new Mulligans site in the centre of Hemel Hempstead this July. The venue will feature a custom-built, 18-hole crazy golf course designed with a gaming theme. The course includes holes based on iconic games and toys including Monopoly, Lego and Hot Wheels, as well as holes themed around superheroes, dreams and toy shops.

The venue will also be packed with additional activities including electro-darts, ping pong, pool, virtual reality games, deck shuffle and Mulligans’ largest arcade zone to date, which includes over 50 machines. Mulligans Hemel will be the first site to offer contactless top-up cards for use across the arcade machines.

Split into zones, the site will also house a cocktail bar, restaurant and dedicated birthday party and group booking areas.

People from Hemel Hempstead and the surrounding areas can sign up to receive 50% off bookable games and golf sessions. Sign-ups are open for the whole of June until 7th July and the unique code can be redeemed at until 11th July for any game during the summer. One lucky customer will also win the golden golf ball and a £50 voucher to be spent at Mulligans Hemel.

Taking over and merging the former Jarman Square sites of Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito and Bella Italia, Mulligans Hemel will be spread across 15,000 sq. ft. The new venue has created 25 jobs for local people, with recruitment currently underway.

Adventure Leisure’s Chief Operating Officer, Stephen Brown, said, “We can’t wait to bring Mulligans to the heart of Hemel Hempstead this July. The venue designs are incredible, and the arcade zones and contactless cards are an exciting first for the brand. Mulligans Hemel is going to be the place to be this summer holidays, with some exciting early discounts to help welcome the local community. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone through the doors in July and beyond.”

The Adventure Leisure group currently has 12 Mulligans sites across the UK which includes venues in Basildon, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bristol, Cheltenham, Newcastle, Norwich, Nottingham, Sidcup, Stevenage, Tonbridge, Woking, Worcester and two venues in Milton Keynes.

Adventure Leisure Limited is a subsidiary of Burhill Group Limited (BGL), which also operates 10 golf clubs and the BUNKERS! and Ninja Warrior UK brands. Mulligans Hemel will be BGL’s 30th venue.