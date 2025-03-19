MP for Harpenden and Berkhamsted is hosting a Women’s Health Coffee Morning in Harpenden to create a supportive dialogue in a tough time

Harpenden and Berkhamsted’s MP, Victoria Collins, has organised a coffee morning on the 27th March at 11:00AM in Central Harpenden for women across Harpenden & Berkhamsted to share their experiences around accessing healthcare and treatment, and inform Victoria's actions on health policy going forward.

Each year, over 7,000 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer in the UK and over 4,000 women lose their lives. If diagnosed at the earliest stage, 9 in 10 women will survive, but at the moment one third of women diagnosed are waiting over three months from visiting their GP to get a correct diagnosis and over a quarter are diagnosed through an emergency presentation, such as Accident and Emergency.

Victoria is hosting a coffee morning on Thursday 27th March in Central Harpenden to not just raise awareness and support for women with ovarian cancer, but to create a friendly dialogue todiscuss experiences of diagnosis and treatment, whilst shaping Victoria’s actions going forward.

The coffee morning will host three informative speakers: Catherine Hunt, a constituent who will tell her story around getting a diagnosis and her treatment; Jessica Potter from Target Ovarian Cancer, who will highlight the importance of early detection and support; and a representative from the West Herts Trust who will give a medical professional’s perspective.

To sign-up for a spot or to get more details, please email: [email protected] or use the link here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScH2HP19Va82DCx1HYK7Ene7wArhZgDqIB3vdmUiJIzv7ehmg/viewform?usp=sharing

Victoria said: “The diagnostic wait-time for ovarian cancer is just too long, and it is far too common for symptoms to go unnoticed. So many women face delays in getting the care that they need, which can lead to devastating consequences.

“I have organised the Woman’s Health Coffee Morning so women can feel supported, share their experiences, and know what questions to ask about their health. By bringing together experts, campaigners and those with lived experience, we can ensure more women have the knowledge and confidence to advocate for themselves to access the care they need.

“Early detection saves lives, which is why raising awareness and improving access to information is so crucial. By making sure women have the knowledge they need to feel confident speaking to their doctor we can help identify symptoms sooner, push for faster diagnosis and ultimately save lives.”