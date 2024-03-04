Monopoly – a game we know so well, or do we?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This next Arts Society Tring Park talk at 10.30am on March 13, at Berkhamsted Civic Centre by Roger Mendham starts with the origin of the game, then takes a photographic tour of properties on the classic 1936 London board.

Expect some surprises and great images as we look at the history of these familiar locations, including some that don’t actually exist, and uncover some of the mysteries behind Monopoly.

Guests are welcome by prior arrangement with the ASTP membership secretary at a charge of £8.