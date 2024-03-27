Modern adaptation of Romeo and Juliet coming to the Pump House Theatre Watford in April

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Romeo and Juliet is a set Shakespeare text for the AQA, Edexcel, OCR, Eduqas and Cambridge Assessment International Education examination boards in June this year; so our exciting adaptation will help to bring this famous story to life for all those studying this text.

Jo has been busy working hard with the actors to prepare for the production in April and says that:

“Everyone is having lots of fun in rehearsals, the cast are talented and eager, and we’re all thoroughly enjoying the creative process to bring this play to life. It’s been a lovely collaborative effort, everyone sharing ideas and being supportive. We’ve enjoyed choreographing the fight scenes and we’ve worked closely together on the interpretation of Shakespeare’s language and characterisation.”

About the production

The production takes place between Tuesday 16 April and Saturday 20 April 2024 at the Pump House theatre in Watford. Evening performances begin at 7.45pm. The ticket pricing is very reasonable at £18 for adults and £16 for concessions (students and over 60s). https://ticketsource.co.uk/pumphousetheatrecompany

