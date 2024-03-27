Modern adaptation of Romeo and Juliet coming to the Pump House Theatre Watford in April

We’re delighted to be performing an abridged, fast paced 100 minute modern adaptation of the classic Shakespeare tragedy. This classic play has been adapted and directed by Herts based director, producer, playwright and actor Jo Emery; and brings together a talented cast of actors – many of whom have been trained professionally and/or bring years of acting experience to the Pump House stage.
By Wendy MoirContributor
Published 27th Mar 2024, 11:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Romeo and Juliet is a set Shakespeare text for the AQA, Edexcel, OCR, Eduqas and Cambridge Assessment International Education examination boards in June this year; so our exciting adaptation will help to bring this famous story to life for all those studying this text.

Jo has been busy working hard with the actors to prepare for the production in April and says that:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Everyone is having lots of fun in rehearsals, the cast are talented and eager, and we’re all thoroughly enjoying the creative process to bring this play to life. It’s been a lovely collaborative effort, everyone sharing ideas and being supportive. We’ve enjoyed choreographing the fight scenes and we’ve worked closely together on the interpretation of Shakespeare’s language and characterisation.”

Most Popular
Romeo and Juliet poster.Romeo and Juliet poster.
Romeo and Juliet poster.

About the production

The production takes place between Tuesday 16 April and Saturday 20 April 2024 at the Pump House theatre in Watford. Evening performances begin at 7.45pm. The ticket pricing is very reasonable at £18 for adults and £16 for concessions (students and over 60s). https://ticketsource.co.uk/pumphousetheatrecompany

About the Pump House Theatre Company

The Pump House Theatre Company was formed in the early 1970s when the old Victoria pumping station in Local Board Road in Watford was taken over by a small group of pioneering enthusiasts and developed into a venue to provide top class amateur theatre for the local community. In recent years the Pump House has celebrated its 50th anniversary of bringing diverse and entertaining productions to audiences in the area.