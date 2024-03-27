Modern adaptation of Romeo and Juliet coming to the Pump House Theatre Watford in April
Romeo and Juliet is a set Shakespeare text for the AQA, Edexcel, OCR, Eduqas and Cambridge Assessment International Education examination boards in June this year; so our exciting adaptation will help to bring this famous story to life for all those studying this text.
Jo has been busy working hard with the actors to prepare for the production in April and says that:
“Everyone is having lots of fun in rehearsals, the cast are talented and eager, and we’re all thoroughly enjoying the creative process to bring this play to life. It’s been a lovely collaborative effort, everyone sharing ideas and being supportive. We’ve enjoyed choreographing the fight scenes and we’ve worked closely together on the interpretation of Shakespeare’s language and characterisation.”
About the production
The production takes place between Tuesday 16 April and Saturday 20 April 2024 at the Pump House theatre in Watford. Evening performances begin at 7.45pm. The ticket pricing is very reasonable at £18 for adults and £16 for concessions (students and over 60s). https://ticketsource.co.uk/pumphousetheatrecompany
About the Pump House Theatre Company
The Pump House Theatre Company was formed in the early 1970s when the old Victoria pumping station in Local Board Road in Watford was taken over by a small group of pioneering enthusiasts and developed into a venue to provide top class amateur theatre for the local community. In recent years the Pump House has celebrated its 50th anniversary of bringing diverse and entertaining productions to audiences in the area.