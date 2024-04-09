MK Brass to play Blues, Jazz and music from 'Brassed Off' this May

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Milton Keynes Brass is acknowledged as the southern region’s most active and popular brass band. The band maintains a busy contest and engagement schedule which includes regular bandstand performances, music and arts festivals and charity concerts as well as competing at regional and national competitions. It supports the local community by working with charities and the local councils.

Notable recent performances include playing at the UEFA Women’s 2022 semi-final, a packed Last Night of the Proms concert, supporting Sam Ryder at a local festival, and various Remembrance Day and Coronation events. Through regional and national brass band competitions the band rose from the Fourth to the Championship Section and is currently competing at the top of the London and Southern Counties Brass Band First Section league table, having won prizes in many of the contests that it has entered in recent years.