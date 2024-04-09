Mexican art and culture at Arts Society's next talk
and live on Freeview channel 276
In the next talk for the Arts Society Tring Park, at 10.30am on April 10 at Berkhamsted Civic Centre, Chloë Sayer will take a virtual tour of Mexico's rich cultural heritage, illustrated by colourful creative examples.
Few countries in the world offer such a fine heritage. Before the Spanish Conquest of 1519, numerous civilisations rose and fell, with great cities peopled by muralists, sculptors in stone, ceramic artists, feather and gold workers, jewellers, weavers and painters of sacred books. Frida Kahlo (1907-1954) and Diego Rivera (1886-1957) helped to shape the cultural identity of twentieth-century Mexico by fusing pre-Conquest and European traditions.
Author and curator Chloë Sayer specialises in the art and culture of Latin America, and her talk will give a colourful insight into the work of Mexico's folk artists, who create splendid weavings, beautiful embroideries, shimmering beadwork, silver and gold jewellery, fine pottery and festival dance-masks.
Guests are welcome by prior arrangement with the Arts Society Tring Park membership secretary at a charge of £8: www.artssociety-tring-park.co.uk