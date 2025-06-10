Men’s Health Week and The Repair Shed

By Matt Hatton
Published 10th Jun 2025, 13:49 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 14:16 BST
The shed filled with cheer, freshly delivered by Tring BreweryThe shed filled with cheer, freshly delivered by Tring Brewery
Men’s Health Week (9–15 June 2025) is the perfect time to spotlight one of Dacorum’s most uplifting community initiatives — The Repair Sheds. Run by Community Action Dacorum, this project has been running for more than a decade and continues to prove that practical activity can have a powerful impact on people’s wellbeing.

Often as we age, we face challenges like social isolation and a loss of purpose, particularly after retirement.

The Repair Sheds offer a welcoming, inclusive space where men (and increasingly women) come together to make, mend, share skills and connect with others. Whether it’s crafting hedgehog houses, building bug hotels or learning to use a sewing machine, these hands-on activities boost confidence, reduce loneliness and provide a sense of contribution and purpose.

“There’s something deeply powerful about sharing a cuppa and a project,” says Tony Mackinder, Repair Shed Officer. “It’s a chance to build friendships while keeping physically and mentally active.”

Partnerships with local supporters like Tring Brewery, who nominated The Repair Shed their 2025 Charity of the Year, have helped amplify its impact. Their event “ToadFest” raised over £4,000 in May, directly supporting the fight against isolation among older people.

And it’s not just about fixing things — it’s about fixing disconnection. Members consistently say the Repair Sheds have improved their mood, mental health, and social life. As one regular noted, “The best repair job I’ve done here is on myself.”

To find out more about joining or supporting the Repair Sheds, contact Tony Mackinder at [email protected] or call 01442 253935

