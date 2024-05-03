Mayor's Musical Jamboree

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There is something for everyone: a brass band in Bennetts End; Hemel Symphony Orchestra and a music Festival at St John’s Boxmoor; A bands event at Hemel Playhouse; a ‘glee, settee and ukele’ evening in Berkhamsted and a medley of dance performances at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts. The Mayor, Cllr William Allen, is even on stage himself at a choir event in Kings Langley! You can see all the wonderful cornucopia of events in the attached playbill. The Jamboree’s highlight will be the Mayor’s Garden Party at Hemel Food Garden 11-3 on Sunday 12th May and the annual civic service at St John’s Boxmoor at 6.30.

Many of the events are being run by Arts Venue in Dacorum (AVID), a group working towards Dacorum having a performing arts venue so the area can put on the quality of performing arts enjoyed by neighbouring districts. “This is a fantastic opportunity for Dacorum residents to show their appreciation for local talent and their commitment to the performing arts” explains David Deacon, Chair of AVID. He continues: “the performing arts are an important part of an area’s cultural life – we appeal to everyone to support these events to show that residents have an appetite for more performances and enhanced venues in Dacorum”.

For the fill list of events they can be found on: linktr.ee/grandunionjamboree