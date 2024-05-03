Mayor's Musical Jamboree

Many people lament the loss of the Pavilion and ‘nothing happens in Dacorum’ is a common complaint. Dacorum, however, does have musical venues and talent aplenty and many have come together to put on the Mayor’s Grand Union Jamboree celebrating musical people and places across Dacorum in a 12-day, multi-venue, Borough-wide bonanza of musical performance running between 2nd-12th May.
There is something for everyone: a brass band in Bennetts End; Hemel Symphony Orchestra and a music Festival at St John’s Boxmoor; A bands event at Hemel Playhouse; a ‘glee, settee and ukele’ evening in Berkhamsted and a medley of dance performances at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts. The Mayor, Cllr William Allen, is even on stage himself at a choir event in Kings Langley! You can see all the wonderful cornucopia of events in the attached playbill. The Jamboree’s highlight will be the Mayor’s Garden Party at Hemel Food Garden 11-3 on Sunday 12th May and the annual civic service at St John’s Boxmoor at 6.30.

Many of the events are being run by Arts Venue in Dacorum (AVID), a group working towards Dacorum having a performing arts venue so the area can put on the quality of performing arts enjoyed by neighbouring districts. “This is a fantastic opportunity for Dacorum residents to show their appreciation for local talent and their commitment to the performing arts” explains David Deacon, Chair of AVID. He continues: “the performing arts are an important part of an area’s cultural life – we appeal to everyone to support these events to show that residents have an appetite for more performances and enhanced venues in Dacorum”.

For the fill list of events they can be found on: linktr.ee/grandunionjamboree

Any money raised will support the Mayor’s Fund 2024, which will support local community initiatives across the Borough and will be administered by Community Action Dacorum.

