Magical Reindeer Trail brings festive cheer to Hemel this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hemel Hempstead Town Centre is gearing up for a festive first with the launch of its Reindeer Trail! This brand-new event, fully funded by town centre businesses, promises to bring joy, creativity, and community spirit to the heart of Hemel this Christmas season.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting 23rd November, the Reindeer Trail will feature stunning reindeer sculptures, each uniquely decorated by talented students from local primary schools. These artistic creations will be displayed in shops across the town centre, creating a festive treasure hunt for families to enjoy.

Trail sheets can be collected from Riverside Shopping Centre (Car Park Entrance), inviting participants to explore the town, discover the reindeer, and complete the trail. Everyone who completes the journey will have the chance to win an exciting prize—an iPad!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This unique event showcases the collaboration between local businesses and schools, marking a first for Hemel Town Centre while celebrating the holiday season in style.

Reindeer Trail

“This is the first event of its kind in Hemel, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to see our community come together to celebrate,” said Nicola Wooldridge, BID Manager. “Thanks to the incredible support of our town centre businesses and the creativity of local schools, we’re bringing a new festive tradition to Hemel."

For more infromation visit www.hemelhempsteadbid.com