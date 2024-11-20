Magical Reindeer Trail brings festive cheer to Hemel this Christmas
Starting 23rd November, the Reindeer Trail will feature stunning reindeer sculptures, each uniquely decorated by talented students from local primary schools. These artistic creations will be displayed in shops across the town centre, creating a festive treasure hunt for families to enjoy.
Trail sheets can be collected from Riverside Shopping Centre (Car Park Entrance), inviting participants to explore the town, discover the reindeer, and complete the trail. Everyone who completes the journey will have the chance to win an exciting prize—an iPad!
This unique event showcases the collaboration between local businesses and schools, marking a first for Hemel Town Centre while celebrating the holiday season in style.
“This is the first event of its kind in Hemel, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to see our community come together to celebrate,” said Nicola Wooldridge, BID Manager. “Thanks to the incredible support of our town centre businesses and the creativity of local schools, we’re bringing a new festive tradition to Hemel."
For more infromation visit www.hemelhempsteadbid.com