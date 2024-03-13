‘Magical Marlowes’ set to transform local shopping centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Free for families to attend, on Wednesday 3rd April from 11am – 4pm a sprinkling of pixie dust will transform the shopping centre into a magical wonderland, with some classic characters and princesses roaming around the centre to meet and pose for photos with.

Alongside the range of characters, there will be a treasure hunt trail around the centre to enjoy to win a tasty treat to take home, with each completed entry form also being submitted to win a £50 custom prize bundle from The Entertainer.

Face painters will also be on hand to transform little ones into iconic characters or creatures, and there will be themed arts and crafts for budding princes and princesses to enjoy.

Magical Marlowes

At 1:30pm in Centre Court, there will also be a fancy dress competition to win a fantastic prize provided by the centre, so families are encouraged to attend in their best costumes for the chance to win.

The event will be raising money for local charity Keech Hospice, a service that prides itself of excellent care for children and families needing end-of-life care.