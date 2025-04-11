‘Magical Marlowes’ set to return to The Marlowes Shopping Centre this Easter

Magical Marlowes

The Marlowes Shopping Centre, located in the heart of Hemel Hempstead, are seeing the return of their popular Magical Marlowes this school holidays.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Marlowes Shopping Centre, located in the heart of Hemel Hempstead, are seeing the return of their popular Magical Marlowes this school holidays.

Free for families to attend, on Wednesday 16th April from 11am – 4pm a sprinkling of pixie dust will transform the shopping centre into a magical wonderland, with some classic characters and princesses roaming around the centre to meet and pose for photos with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the range of characters, there will be a treasure hunt trail around the centre to enjoy to win a tasty treat to take home, with each completed entry form also being submitted to win a £50 custom prize bundle from The Entertainer.

Face painters will also be on hand to transform little ones into iconic characters or creatures, a balloon modeller to make marvellous creations, and there will be themed arts and crafts for budding princes and princesses to enjoy.

At 1:30pm in Centre Court, there will also be a fancy dress competition to win a fantastic prize provided by the centre, so families are encouraged to attend in their best costumes for the chance to win.

Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented “Our Magical Marlowes event is back for another year! It was great to see so many families turn out last year for this special day of free activities, and this year is set to see some iconic characters say hello to our guests. Come along and join the fun, we look forward to seeing you there!”

For further details on events at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, visit The Marlowes website.