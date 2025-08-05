Locals urged to step up for Chilterns 3 Peaks Challenge to support hospice care

Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care is delighted to announce the return of its popular Chilterns 3 Peaks challenge. The annual walking event will take place on Sunday, September 14 and offers the chance to enjoy the breathtaking scenery of the rolling Chiltern Hills while raising money to support local hospice care.

The walk, which starts at Princes Risborough School, offers three different routes – 7, 10.5 or 18.5 miles long – that all take in part of The Ridgeway, with the longer routes ending at Ivinghoe Beacon.

Suitable for everybody from first timers to experienced walkers, the route can be tackled by families, friends or groups of colleagues and even four-legged friends!

Walkers are encouraged to raise a minimum of £250 each in sponsorship, as this would be enough to pay for a day of counselling sessions for individuals or groups, providing crucial support for patients and carers throughout their journey and during bereavement.

Chilterns 3 Peaks Challenge - Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care

Darren, from Watford, has accessed both individual and group bereavement support from Rennie Grove Peace since his wife, Laura, died in 2023.

He said: “My first one-to-one counselling session wasn’t easy, but I was fine after that. The group sessions have also been a revelation.

“I enjoy going to speak with people who have gone through something similar to me. They may have lost their husband, wife, child, grandparent, and they’re from all walks of life – but we all have something in common.

“Sometimes we’re laughing, sometimes we’re crying, sometimes we’re just talking about our families.”

All Chilterns 3 Peaks participants will receive an event t-shirt and medal to celebrate their amazing achievement and walkers who raise £534 or more will receive a free Rennie Grove Peace hoodie.

Emma Stewart, Events Manager at Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care, says: “The Chilterns 3 Peaks Challenge has become a real staple of the local fundraising calendar since it started 16 years ago. Many people who try it once come back in future years and tell us it’s because they enjoy the route, the atmosphere on the day and the opportunity to do something to support people in their community.

“So why not gather a group, sign up, and join the amazing effort to raise vital funds for local hospice care?

“The event wouldn't be the success it is without the support of our amazing sponsors. I’d like to thank our long-time supporter, Origin Doors and Windows, for being the headline sponsor of this year’s event, as well as Arriva, R Benson, TFI Fire & Electrical Systems and Wendover Wood for their support.”

Tickets are available now and cost £16 for adults over 16, and £10 for children (5-15), with children under five walking for free. A group ticket is available, priced at £50 for two adults and two children. Visit renniegrovepeace.org/C3P to sign up today.